Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $38.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Lazard Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LAZ opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $43.44.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

