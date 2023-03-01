LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Update

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LDH Growth Corp I Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,753. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $587,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDH Growth Corp I Company Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

