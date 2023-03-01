Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires £2,396.16 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Henrietta Baldock bought 936 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,891.47).

Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LGEN stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 256.50 ($3.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,941,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,313,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 255.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 250.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The company has a market cap of £15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 287.90 ($3.47).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LGEN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.79) to GBX 390 ($4.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.53) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.16) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.04) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 331.29 ($4.00).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

