Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Shares Sold by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP reduced its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,972 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.73% of Leo Holdings Corp. II worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,757,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

LHC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 1,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

