Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

