LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CMO Sells $836,685.85 in Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,015 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $836,685.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,204.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
LGI Homes Stock Performance
Shares of LGIH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.61. 143,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $134.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.65.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of LGI Homes
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 484.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,296,000 after buying an additional 1,099,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LGI Homes by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,743,000 after buying an additional 138,878 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in LGI Homes by 7,049.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in LGI Homes by 3.2% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 595,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. grew its position in LGI Homes by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 439,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after buying an additional 106,262 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
Featured Articles
