Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Barclays

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LI. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.93.

LI stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.70 and a beta of 0.73. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreView Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Li Auto by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,979,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,787,000 after buying an additional 457,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $1,517,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

