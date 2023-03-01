Lido wstETH Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.09 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for about $1,835.69 or 0.07733676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and $19.09 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.16 or 0.00422252 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,770.05 or 0.28541446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

