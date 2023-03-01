LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 1.14.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

