Lisk Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00005007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $165.27 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000298 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007374 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001193 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,761,390 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

