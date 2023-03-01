Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Trading 18.2% Higher

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE – Get Rating) shares traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 105,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 46,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Lite Access Technologies
Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro-duct and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product, Fibre Optic Installation, and Concrete Cutting. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services for use in various communication networks.
