Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Head-To-Head Review

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lithium Americas and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 0 6 0 3.00 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithium Americas currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.32%. Augusta Gold has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 236.54%. Given Augusta Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Augusta Gold is more favorable than Lithium Americas.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$38.49 million ($0.70) -33.70 Augusta Gold N/A N/A $3.45 million ($0.10) -10.40

This table compares Lithium Americas and Augusta Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Augusta Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -13.64% -10.00% Augusta Gold N/A -31.53% -15.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

