Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Up 459.1% in February

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, an increase of 459.1% from the January 31st total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lixte Biotechnology Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:LIXT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 228,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,085. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIXT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company. It uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

