Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Lonking Price Performance
LKHLY stock remained flat at $10.35 during trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422. Lonking has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.
Lonking Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lonking (LKHLY)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.