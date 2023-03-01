Loom Network Price Tops $0.0609 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $68.01 million and approximately $86.86 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network’s dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

