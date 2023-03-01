Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $11.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.47 and its 200 day moving average is $201.96. The company has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.62.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile



Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

