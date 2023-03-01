Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.60-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.0-$90.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.66 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $12.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.43. 7,311,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,193. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.47 and a 200 day moving average of $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.62.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

