Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.46. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 4,905,287 shares traded.
Several other research firms have also commented on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.
In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.72.
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
