Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUGDF traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.33. 18,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.53.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

