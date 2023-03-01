Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $448.80 million-$465.74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.32 million. Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.00- EPS.

LXFR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 123,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,201. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. Luxfer has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $450.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 57.78%.

LXFR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after buying an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

