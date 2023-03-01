Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Short Interest Up 95.8% in February

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,300 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the January 31st total of 387,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Price Performance

Shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Wednesday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

About Maanshan Iron & Steel

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers steel plates, including hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates, coil-coating plates, and medium plates; section steel products comprising H-shaped steel and medium-shaped steel; high-speed wire rod and hot-rolled reinforcing steel products; and rain wheels and wheel rims.

