Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 204,748 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,748 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Enphase Energy worth $69,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,065.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 24,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 105.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $858,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 984.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $210.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $44,466,742. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.