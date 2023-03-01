Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 204,748 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,748 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Enphase Energy worth $69,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,065.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 24,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 105.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $858,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 984.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $210.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.39.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $44,466,742. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.