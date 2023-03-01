Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $57.79 Million Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,401 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.55% of NetScout Systems worth $57,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 32.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

