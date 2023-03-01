Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $58.87 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 734,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $58,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 505,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in CONMED by 8.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CONMED by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CONMED by 15.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.37. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $155.51.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

CONMED Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

