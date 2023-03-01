Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 22,312 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,087 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 22,312 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $57,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

