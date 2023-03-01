Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 52,681 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,681 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Parker-Hannifin worth $64,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $351.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $361.33. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.