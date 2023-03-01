Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 532,798 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,798 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $62,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

