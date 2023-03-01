Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Man Group Limited (LON:EMGGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Man Group Stock Up 5.0 %

EMG stock traded up GBX 13.20 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 278.80 ($3.36). 3,090,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,802. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.79, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.60 ($3.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMG shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 291 ($3.51).

Insider Transactions at Man Group

In related news, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,166.04). In other news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £31,650 ($38,192.35). Also, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,166.04). Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading

