Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Man Group Stock Up 5.0 %
EMG stock traded up GBX 13.20 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 278.80 ($3.36). 3,090,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,802. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.79, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.60 ($3.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMG shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 291 ($3.51).
Insider Transactions at Man Group
Man Group Company Profile
Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
Further Reading
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.