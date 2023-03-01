Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Man Group Stock Up 5.0 %

EMG stock traded up GBX 13.20 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 278.80 ($3.36). 3,090,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,802. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.79, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.60 ($3.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.64.

Get Man Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMG shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 291 ($3.51).

Insider Transactions at Man Group

Man Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,166.04). In other news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £31,650 ($38,192.35). Also, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,166.04). Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.