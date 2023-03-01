Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.41

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.41 and last traded at C$27.38, with a volume of 1576868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

About Manulife Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

