Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280,987 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $66,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

