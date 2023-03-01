Mark C. Thurmond Sells 2,472 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,472 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $108,817.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,470.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tenable Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.23. 733,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,647. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 1.27. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 590.7% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

