Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Given New $6.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.03.

Marqeta Trading Down 21.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,041,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.92. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marqeta by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,029,000 after purchasing an additional 735,035 shares during the period. Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,832,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,635 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

