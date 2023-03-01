Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marqeta updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Marqeta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. 22,153,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,848,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.92. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $12.41.
Institutional Trading of Marqeta
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marqeta by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Amundi bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Marqeta by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marqeta (MQ)
