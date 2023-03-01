Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $4.76. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marqeta shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 9,641,021 shares traded.

MQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,729 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,029,000 after buying an additional 735,035 shares during the period. Visa Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $137,389,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,832,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,077,000 after buying an additional 2,974,635 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.