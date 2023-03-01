Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,415 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $114,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $169.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,143. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

