Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $187.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $169.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.08.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,086 shares of company stock worth $2,803,416 in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.