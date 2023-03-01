Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Masimo Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.93. The company had a trading volume of 309,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,093. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $184.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,917,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $34,358,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Masimo by 386.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 221,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

