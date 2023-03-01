Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.
Masimo Trading Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:MASI traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.93. The company had a trading volume of 309,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,093. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $184.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo
In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
