Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81 to $0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million to $565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.95 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.80 EPS.
Masimo Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of Masimo stock traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.73. The company had a trading volume of 238,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.59. Masimo has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.87.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Masimo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
