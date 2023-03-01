Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81 to $0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million to $565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.95 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.80 EPS.

Masimo Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.73. The company had a trading volume of 238,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.59. Masimo has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Masimo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

