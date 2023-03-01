Mask Network (MASK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $280.81 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $280.81 million and $131.67 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $4.12 or 0.00017487 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

