Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.50

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.50 and last traded at $114.95, with a volume of 7274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Materion Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 100,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 30.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

