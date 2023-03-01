Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stake Decreased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,016,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538,254 shares during the quarter. Mattel comprises 2.4% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $208,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 50.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mattel by 454.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

