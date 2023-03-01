Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 367.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the third quarter worth $123,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

Shares of MLP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 3,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,179. Maui Land & Pineapple has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.66 million, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.59.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

