Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) versus WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Critical Comparison

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and WeTrade Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 0.78 -$44.96 million N/A N/A WeTrade Group $14.38 million 4.75 $5.18 million N/A N/A

WeTrade Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -36.41% -12.60% -7.60% WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and WeTrade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mawson Infrastructure Group and WeTrade Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.52%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats WeTrade Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

About WeTrade Group

(Get Rating)

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.