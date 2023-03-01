Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) SVP Jeff Robertson III Sells 9,700 Shares

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,962.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

MAXR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,927. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

