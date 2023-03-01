MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 455,983 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 267,236 shares.The stock last traded at $13.57 and had previously closed at $13.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MBI. Compass Point began coverage on MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

MBIA Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MBIA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $9,206,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 832,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 563,298 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $5,490,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,260,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in MBIA by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,141,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,517,000 after buying an additional 324,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

See Also

