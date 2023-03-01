MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Financial Review

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDxHealth and Quest Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $22.24 million 2.86 -$29.00 million N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics $9.88 billion 1.56 $946.00 million $7.92 17.47

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quest Diagnostics 1 5 3 0 2.22

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MDxHealth and Quest Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

MDxHealth currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 321.99%. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.41%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics 9.57% 18.84% 8.94%

Risk & Volatility

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats MDxHealth on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers. The All Other segment consists of risk assessment services, healthcare information technology, diagnostic products, and clinical trials testing businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.

