Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the January 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SMIZF shares. Bank of America downgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.20 ($8.72) to €5.70 ($6.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMIZF remained flat at $6.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

