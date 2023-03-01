Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,916,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,185 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $165,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,389. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $115.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $270.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

