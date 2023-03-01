Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.37% of Meritage Homes worth $60,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,450,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,122,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 792,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,723,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,680,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,283 shares of company stock worth $145,894. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.50. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.