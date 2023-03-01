Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Purchased by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 5.06% of Metals Acquisition worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,631,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,074,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 26.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 22.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,992,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTAL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. 8,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Metals Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.23.

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

